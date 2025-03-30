Inside Chongqing: Shafaq News captures China’s ‘Sky City’

Shafaq News/ Shafaq News documented the distinctive cityscape of Chongqing, a mountainous metropolis in southern China often referred to as the “City Close to the Sky.”

Defined by steep hills, dense forests, and winding rivers, Chongqing’s rugged terrain shapes its dramatic skyline and distinctive urban layout. As one of China’s largest industrial and commercial centers, the city hosts a broad spectrum of heavy and high-tech industries, driving economic growth in the southwest.

With a population exceeding 30 million, Chongqing ranks among China’s most populous urban areas. Its expanding infrastructure and diversified economy have established it as a major hub for innovation, manufacturing, and trade.

Shafaq News captured scenes from the city’s elevated zones, highlighting the sharp contrast between its natural landscape and rapidly developing urban core.