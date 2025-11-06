In effect since 1979, Trump renews US National Emergency on Iran

Shafaq News – Washington

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump extended for another year the national emergency with respect to Iran, which underpins a series of unilateral sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic.

In a statement published in the Federal Register, the official journal of the US government, Trump said, “Relations between the United States and Iran have not yet been normalized, and the process of implementing the agreements signed on December 19, 1981, continues,” referring to the Algiers Accords between Washington and Tehran.

“For this reason,” Trump added, “the national emergency declared on November 14, 1979, and the measures adopted to deal with that emergency, must remain in effect beyond November 14, 2025.”

The Algiers Accords led to the release of US diplomats held hostage in Tehran for more than a year following the 1979 revolution. The agreements also established the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

The original state of emergency was declared on November 14, 1979, when then-President Jimmy Carter issued Executive Order 12170 in response to the seizure of American hostages in Iran.