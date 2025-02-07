ICC slams US sanctions, vows to pursue justice

Shafaq News / On Friday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) condemned US President Donald Trump's decision to impose sanctions on its personnel, emphasizing its commitment to upholding justice worldwide.

In a statement, the ICC denounced the executive order issued by the US government, describing it as an attempt to undermine the court’s independence and impartiality. The court urged its member states to stand in solidarity in defense of international justice and human rights.

"The ICC firmly stands by its staff and remains dedicated to delivering justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities worldwide."

The sanctions, announced on Thursday, include economic restrictions and travel bans targeting individuals involved in ICC investigations concerning American citizens and US allies, including Israel.