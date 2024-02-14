Huge pipeline explosion in central Iran leaves no casualties: Mehr

Shafaq News/ A massive explosion ruptured a gas pipeline near Borujen city, in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, in the early hours of Wednesday, with images on social media showing an inferno lighting up the night sky.

The semi-official Mehr news agency said local authorities were still investigating the fire at the “high-pressure” pipeline, although no casualties were reported.

Authorities did not comment on whether the fire was an act of sabotage or an accident, Mehrs reported.

Industrial accidents in Iran are common, with decades of sanctions and mismanagement having left much of the country's infrastructure in disrepair.