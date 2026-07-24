Hormuz redefine global competition, challenges US supremacy

Shafaq News- Washington

The war involving Iran has exposed a fundamental shift in the global balance of power, marking the end of the US-led unipolar order that emerged after the 1991 Gulf War, Foreign Affairs reported on Friday.

The magazine argued that while the US-led campaign to liberate Kuwait ushered in an era of unrivaled US military dominance, globalization, and relative stability, recent fighting around the Strait of Hormuz has revealed the limits of Washington's ability to impose its will at a low cost. Thespread of precision weapons, drones, and commercial technologies has enabled weaker states to challenge militarily superior powers and impose significant economic and strategic costs.

According to Foreign Affairs, the implications extend beyond the Middle East. Similar tactics could shape a future conflict over Taiwan, where precision weapons and drones could disrupt maritime trade without requiring a conventional military victory.

Foreign affairs pointed out that future geopolitical competition is likely to center on strategic chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz, the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, and the Red Sea, with the cost of securing global trade becoming a defining feature of the emerging international order.

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