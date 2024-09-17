Hezbollah blames Israel for pagers deadly attack, vows retaliation

Shafaq News/ Lebanon’s Hezbollah accused Israel of responsibility for the attack by pagers explosions that occurred earlier this afternoon in Beirut and southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the group condemned the assault as a "criminal aggression" targeting both civilians and its own members.

"Our martyrs and wounded are the symbol of our struggle and sacrifices on the path to Jerusalem, in victory for our honorable people in Gaza and the West Bank, and as continuous field support. Our position of aiding, supporting, and endorsing the valiant Palestinian resistance will remain a source of pride for us in this life and the hereafter." The statement said.

Hezbollah warned that Israel will face repercussions for its actions, vowing that "the treacherous enemy will undoubtedly face justice for this despicable attack in ways it cannot predict."

Lebanon's Information Minister, Ziad Makary stated that the Cabinet condemns the "heinous and criminal Israeli aggression" on the country, calling it a violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

The minister urged the United Nations to “take responsibility for addressing the attack,” adding that the government has already initiated communications with relevant countries and the UN about the situation.

In turn, Lebanon’s Health Minister Firas Al-Abyad confirmed the deaths of eight people and about 2,800 injuries following the explosion of pagers in Beirut and southern towns.

“So far, eight were martyred including a young girl, and 2750 others were injured including 200 in critical condition.” The minister said.

Israel did not officially comment on the incident.