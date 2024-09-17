Lebanon condemns Israeli aggression: 8 martyrs, about 2,800 wounded in pagers explosion

Shafaq News/ Lebanon's Information Minister, Ziad Makary stated that the Cabinet condemns the "heinous and criminal Israeli aggression" on the country, calling it a violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

The minister urged the United Nations to “take responsibility for addressing the attack,” adding that the government has already initiated communications with relevant countries and the UN about the situation.

In turn, Lebanon’s Health Minister Firas Al-Abyad confirmed the deaths of eight people and about 2,800 injuries following the explosion of pagers in Beirut and southern towns.

“So far, eight were martyred including a young girl, and 2750 others were injured including 200 in critical condition.” The minister said.

An hour ago, Hezbollah stated that several pagers used by its members across various units and institutions exploded on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the death of a young girl and two Hezbollah members, and injuring numerous others.

The Lebanese group said in a statement that the group's specialized teams “are conducting an extensive security and scientific investigation to determine the causes behind these simultaneous explosions.”

“Medical and health teams are currently treating the injured in hospitals across Lebanon.”

The group urged the public to be cautious of “rumors and misinformation” spread by certain parties, which they claim “serve the psychological warfare interests of the Israeli enemy.”

“The resistance forces are fully prepared at all levels to defend Lebanon and its resilient people.” The statement said.

A Hezbollah official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media told The Associated Press, the explosions were the result of “a security operation that targeted the devices.”

“The enemy (Israel) stands behind this security incident,” the official said, adding that the new “pagers that Hezbollah members were carrying had lithium batteries that apparently exploded.”

Israel did not officially comment on the incident.