Hezbollah: Pagers explosion caused casualties; investigation underway

Shafaq News/ Several pagers used by Hezbollah members across various units and institutions exploded on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the death of a young girl and two Hezbollah members, and injuring numerous others, the Lebanese group said in a statement.

The explosions occurred around 3:30 PM local time.

Hezbollah's media relations announced that the group's specialized teams “are conducting an extensive security and scientific investigation to determine the causes behind these simultaneous explosions.”

“Medical and health teams are currently treating the injured in hospitals across Lebanon.”

The group urged the public to be cautious of “rumors and misinformation” spread by certain parties, which they claim “serve the psychological warfare interests of the Israeli enemy.”

“The resistance forces are fully prepared at all levels to defend Lebanon and its resilient people.” The statement said.

On Tuesday, more than 1000 Hezbollah members were injured after communication devices (pagers) they were carrying exploded in Beirut's southern suburbs and southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry has called on all hospitals to remain on high alert to accommodate emergency patients and advised individuals to distance themselves from pagers. Additionally, the ministry urged healthcare workers to avoid using wireless devices and called for blood donations in response to the incident.

A Hezbollah official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media told The Associated Press, the explosions were the result of “a security operation that targeted the devices.”

“The enemy (Israel) stands behind this security incident,” the official said, adding that the new “pagers that Hezbollah members were carrying had lithium batteries that apparently exploded.”

Israel did not officially comment on the incident.

Lithium batteries, when overheated, can emit smoke, melt, or even catch fire. Fires caused by these batteries can reach temperatures of up to 590°C (1,100°F).

Experts explained that Israel can remotely detonate devices, either by causing their batteries to explode or by rigging the batteries themselves with small amounts of explosives, ranging from 10 to 20 grams. These devices are typically worn on the waist or kept in a pocket.