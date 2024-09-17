Hezbollah: Pagers explosion caused casualties; investigation underway
Shafaq News/ Several pagers used by Hezbollah
members across various units and institutions exploded on Tuesday afternoon,
resulting in the death of a young girl and two Hezbollah members, and injuring
numerous others, the Lebanese group said in a statement.
The explosions occurred around 3:30 PM local
time.
Hezbollah's media relations announced that the
group's specialized teams “are conducting an extensive security and scientific
investigation to determine the causes behind these simultaneous explosions.”
“Medical and health teams are currently treating
the injured in hospitals across Lebanon.”
The group urged the public to be cautious of
“rumors and misinformation” spread by certain parties, which they claim “serve
the psychological warfare interests of the Israeli enemy.”
“The resistance forces are fully prepared at all
levels to defend Lebanon and its resilient people.” The statement said.
On Tuesday, more than 1000 Hezbollah members
were injured after communication devices (pagers) they were carrying exploded
in Beirut's southern suburbs and southern Lebanon.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry has called on all
hospitals to remain on high alert to accommodate emergency patients and advised
individuals to distance themselves from pagers. Additionally, the ministry
urged healthcare workers to avoid using wireless devices and called for blood
donations in response to the incident.
A Hezbollah official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media told The
Associated Press, the explosions were the result of “a security operation that
targeted the devices.”
“The enemy (Israel) stands behind this security
incident,” the official said, adding that the new “pagers that Hezbollah
members were carrying had lithium batteries that apparently exploded.”
Israel did not officially comment on the
incident.
Lithium batteries, when overheated, can emit
smoke, melt, or even catch fire. Fires caused by these batteries can reach
temperatures of up to 590°C (1,100°F).
Experts explained that Israel can remotely
detonate devices, either by causing their batteries to explode or by rigging
the batteries themselves with small amounts of explosives, ranging from 10 to
20 grams. These devices are typically worn on the waist or kept in a pocket.