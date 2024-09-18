Lebanon reports nine casualties in new wireless device explosions

Shafaq News/ Lebanon’s Health Ministry announced that Wednesday’s explosions targeting wireless devices resulted in nine deaths and over 300 injuries.

Shafaq News’s correspondent in Lebanon reported hearing small explosions in Beirut’s southern suburb and several other areas, a day after widespread attacks targeting Hezbollah members' pager devices.

Ambulances rushed to the affected locations.

The new explosions on Wednesday targeted wireless communication devices called ICOM V82 in multiple areas.

Axios, citing two sources, reported that Israel was responsible for detonating thousands of wireless communication devices used by Hezbollah members.

Israel did not comment on the incident, however, Hezbollah accused Tel Aviv of conducting the operation, vowing to retaliate.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in an interview with Al Jazeera Channel, said, "We will do everything in our power to prevent war from reaching Lebanon," reassuring the public that the influx of wounded individuals into hospitals has now ceased.

The Prime Minister has called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the recent attacks and condemned the actions of the Israeli forces, accusing them of disregarding international laws.

"Our efforts will focus on preventing war and ensuring peace for Lebanon," he concluded.