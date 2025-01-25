Hamas releases 4 Israeli soldiers in Gaza Ceasefire second prisoner swap

Shafaq News/ The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released four Israeli female soldiers on Friday as part of the second phase of a prisoner exchange deal between the group and Israel, marking the seventh day of the Gaza ceasefire.

The freed soldiers were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Palestine Square in central Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that preparations are underway for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Ketziot prison in the Negev.

“The four Israeli captives were handed over to the Red Cross within the Gaza Strip…we have received them,” the Israeli military stated.

Channel 12 further noted that top Israeli security officials, including the Chief of Staff, and the heads of Shin Bet and Mossad, are “personally overseeing the handover process.”

According to Palestinian media, among the 200 Palestinian prisoners set to be released, 121 are serving life sentences and 79 have high sentences.