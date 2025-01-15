Israel and Hamas reach preliminary agreement on Hostage Release Deal

Shafaq News/ Israel and Hamas have reached a preliminary agreement on a deal for the release of hostages, according to unnamed Arab officials cited by The Times of Israel newspaper. The two sides have reportedly been working on finalizing the details of the deal, with some key issues still unresolved.

A primary point of contention remains the specific terms of the Israeli military's withdrawal from Gaza, with intermediaries waiting for a map from Israel to clarify the details.

The officials anticipate that an announcement on the deal could come as soon as Wednesday or Thursday, with a joint statement expected from the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, which have been mediating between Israel and Hamas.

In related developments, ABC News quoted officials familiar with the ongoing negotiations, stating that while both sides have agreed on the core elements of the hostage release and a ceasefire in Gaza, discussions are still ongoing to iron out the finer details.

According to these sources, the differences between the parties are considered to be relatively minor, but negotiations are expected to continue through Wednesday. Several unresolved issues stem from past disagreements, such as the operation of the Rafah crossing and Israeli security concerns related to the movement of Palestinian refugees returning to northern Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar expressed confidence that there is a majority within the Israeli government in favor of a ceasefire agreement, despite opposition from far-right nationalist parties in the coalition.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome, Sa'ar emphasized that a significant shift in Palestinian attitudes is necessary for peace, stating, "We do not see that today."

Sa'ar added, "A Palestinian state under the current conditions would be a state of Hamas," noting that if future terrorist activity is detected in Gaza, Israel would take similar actions to those carried out in the West Bank.

While these negotiations hold promise, they are not the first. Previous attempts have all failed to yield an agreement.

The negotiations come after an attack by Hamas on southern Israel, which breached the border fence and targeted communities, police stations, and military bases. Around 1,200 people were killed in the attack, and more than 250 hostages were taken to Gaza, according to Israeli figures.

In response, Israel launched a massive military campaign, initially by air and later with a ground invasion. Since then, Israel has attacked targets across Gaza by land, sea, and air, while Hamas continues to fire rockets into Israel.

The Israeli assault has devastated Gaza, resulting in severe food shortages, as humanitarian organizations struggle to deliver aid to those in need. A recent study published by The Lancet medical journal estimated the death toll in Gaza to be between 55,298 and 78,525.