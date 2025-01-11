Netanyahu meets security chiefs as efforts to free captives intensify

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and senior security and military officials to discuss efforts to secure the release of captives held in Gaza.

According to Israeli media, following the discussions, Netanyahu directed Mossad chief David Barnea, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, his political advisor, and an army representative to travel to Doha to advance negotiations.

The hostages' families urged the delegation to make the most of the opportunity, saying in a statement, "Return with news of an agreement that ensures the release of all the captives."

Israeli public broadcaster Kan, citing American sources, reported that the proposed agreement is seen as the best possible outcome for Hamas while being acceptable to all parties. It reportedly involves a multi-phase process aimed at securing the release of all captives, with commitments from both sides being crucial to the deal's success.

Israel is expected to pledge not to resume hostilities, while Hamas would commit to releasing all remaining captives in a subsequent phase, according to the suggested agreement.

Channel 12 reported that US President-elect Donald Trump has personally intervened in recent days, pressing for an agreement to be finalized before his inauguration.

Hamas keeps about 100 hostages in Gaza.