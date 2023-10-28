Israeli ex-defense minister criticizes Netanyahu's handling of Gaza crisis

Shafaq News/ Former Israeli Army Minister Shaul Mofaz launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, labeling his government as a "government of shame." Mofaz expressed his readiness to accede to Hamas' demands in exchange for the release of hostages.

"The government should exert maximum effort to secure the release of all Israeli hostages, as the Ministry of Defense failed to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens and must bear the consequences," Mofaz remarked. He criticized the government's initial response to the October 7 attack, highlighting a perceived lack of preparedness at various levels, from politics to military intelligence.

In a televised interview, Mofaz vehemently opposed the notion of establishing a humanitarian corridor, stating, "I strongly oppose the idea of a humanitarian corridor. How can we allow it when children, women, and grandparents are in the hands of this murderous organization?" He urged for direct contact with the hostages before any decisions were made.

Expressing his willingness to make significant concessions, Mofaz remarked, "Let them take all six thousand prisoners and return all our kidnappers."

Abu Ubaida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, stated on Saturday that Hamas was open to resolving the prisoner issue with Israel. He emphasized their readiness to release the detainees in exchange for all Palestinians in the Israeli prisons.

Abu Ubaida revealed that talks had occurred regarding the prisoner matter, indicating an opportunity for an agreement. However, he accused the Israeli side of delaying progress in the negotiations.