Hamas halts Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel over civilian attacks

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, The Palestinian movement, Hamas, announced its decision to suspend indirect negotiations with Israel following what it termed Israeli attacks on civilians in the Gaza Strip and Israel's alleged lack of seriousness in talks.

A senior Hamas official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, stated that the group was withdrawing from ceasefire discussions due to what it described as Israeli "massacres" and an uncooperative stance during negotiations.

"Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh conveyed to international mediators the decision to halt negotiations due to the occupation's lack of seriousness, continued policy of delays and obstructions, and ongoing massacres against unarmed civilians," the official said.

Israeli news portal Walla reported that Hamas's Politburo Chairman, Ismail Haniyeh, engaged in consultations with mediators involved in the negotiations and urged them to intervene to halt aggression in Gaza.

According to the report, Haniyeh held discussions with officials from Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, and Oman, emphasizing Hamas's responsible handling of recent proposals for a hostage exchange. However, he cited new conditions introduced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and what Hamas called "today's Israeli massacre in Gaza" as obstacles to reaching an agreement.

The Hamas leader reportedly appealed to mediators to involve the US administration in efforts to cease Israeli aggression.

Earlier on Saturday, Egyptian security sources informed Reuters that talks on a Gaza hostage release and ceasefire had been suspended after three days of intense negotiations failed to yield a viable outcome. The sources attributed the breakdown to Israel's alleged lack of sincere intent to reach an agreement.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, criticized Israeli mediators for what they described as internal discord and inconsistency in responses, along with the introduction of new terms not previously agreed upon.

Tensions escalated following an Israeli airstrike on the al-Mawasi refugee camp, designated as a "safe zone" by Israel, resulting in at least 90 deaths and 300 injuries, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Israeli military claimed the strike targeted senior Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, an assertion Hamas denied, labeling it as false and alleging civilian casualties.

Additionally, Gaza's Civil Defence reported that 20 people were killed in another Israeli airstrike on a group gathered for prayers near a mosque in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp. Many others remain critically injured from the attack.

Since the outset of Israel's war on Gaza on October 7, casualties have risen to approximately 38,500 deaths and 88,500 injuries.