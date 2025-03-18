Hamas accuses Netanyahu of war for survival

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Hamas accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prolonging the war in Gaza to deflect from internal political crises, following Israel’s most intense airstrikes on the enclave in two months.

Hamas political bureau member Izzat Al-Risheq stated that Netanyahu’s decision to resume military operations “sacrifices the prisoners of the occupation.”

“The enemy will not achieve through war and destruction what it has failed to achieve through negotiations,” he added.

Hamas accused Israel of launching a “genocidal war” and called on Arab and Islamic nations, as well as international supporters, to protest against what it described as “Israel’s war of extermination” in Gaza.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also condemned the attacks, stating that Israel is attempting to “evade its obligations to end the war of genocide and displacement.” The ministry called for “urgent international intervention” to halt the offensive, emphasizing that political solutions are key to restoring stability and resolving the conflict.

الخارجية تطالب بتدخل دولي عاجل لوقف جريمة الإبادة وتهجير شعبنا في غزةThe Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls for urgent international intervention to stop the crime of #genocide and the #displacement of our people in the Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/7ScpKGDvFe — State of Palestine - MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) March 18, 2025

Earlier, Israel launched a large-scale assault on Gaza that killed about 350 Palestinians, mostly women and children, following the collapse of a ceasefire with Hamas.

Israeli military also ordered Palestinians in eastern Gaza to evacuate toward the center of the enclave.