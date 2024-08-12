“deception and fallacy”.. Muqtada al-Sadr denounces European call for Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr labeled the call by some European countries for a ceasefire in Gaza as a “deception and fallacy.”

Al-Sadr called on these countries to end their comprehensive support for the “oppressive Zionist entity,” which includes “unlimited military aid and any form of material or moral support,” emphasizing that they should also “avoid targeting those who support a sovereign Palestinian state and those who sympathize with the Palestinian civilians” while rejecting the ongoing genocide and terrorism perpetrated by Israel.

He further urged these countries to follow the example of some European nations by fully recognizing the state of Palestine instead of issuing what he termed as a "feeble and flimsy joint statement."

Al-Sadr demanded that these countries “reveal their true political stances rather than acting in their own interests or those of major powers like the United States,” criticizing their “alleged focus on domestic political gains and electoral advantages at the expense of genuine support for Palestinian rights.”

Earlier today, Britain, France, and Germany issued a joint statement calling on Iran and its affiliated armed groups to refrain from attacking Israel.

They warned that such actions could escalate tensions in the Middle East and threaten the prospects of achieving a ceasefire and releasing hostages.

The statement emphasized the “urgent need to end the fighting immediately and to release all hostages held by Hamas.”