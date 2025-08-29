Germany’s Merz: No Putin–Zelenskyy talks without Russian ceasefire

Shafaq News – Berlin

On Friday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed his country’s commitment to Ukraine, declaring that Ukraine is not only fighting for itself but for “the freedom and order of Europe.”

Merz stated in a press conference that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and continues to set “unacceptable conditions” for any talks. He added that a meeting between the two leaders could only take place “if Russia first agrees to a ceasefire.”

The chancellor also cautioned that he did not expect the war in Ukraine to end soon. “The conflict may last for months, and we are prepared for that,” he stated.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries have provided extensive military and financial support to Kyiv.

Diplomatic efforts for direct talks between Putin and Zelenskyy have repeatedly stalled, with Moscow insisting on conditions Kyiv and its allies deem unacceptable.

Germany has positioned itself as one of Ukraine’s strongest backers within the European Union, supplying weapons, aid, and political support, while pressing Russia to halt its offensive before negotiations can move forward.