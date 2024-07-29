German Foreign Ministry urges citizens to leave Lebanon amid rising tensions

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the German Foreign Ministry called on its citizens to leave Lebanon urgently due to escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

“We advise German nationals to leave Lebanon urgently,” a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman urged all parties in the Middle East, particularly Iran, to avoid escalating tensions following the Saturday missile attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that resulted in 12 deaths.

In Rome, the Italian ANSA news agency reported that Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani advised Italian citizens to leave Lebanon.

"Breaking the spiral of violence is possible," Tajani said on X, noting he had spoken by phone with Israeli counterpart Israel Katz and Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib.

Additionally, International airlines temporarily suspended flights to Beirut due to fears of war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Flights are suspended as Israel plans its response to the Golan attack, targeting Hezbollah without aiming for a full-scale regional war.