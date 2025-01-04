Flights suspension to Iraq: Preventive action or signs of impending threats?

Shafaq News/ The recent extension decision by Emirates Airlines to extend its suspension of flights to and from Baghdad until January 31, 2025, has raised concerns over potential security threats to Iraq’s airspace.

Suspension Details

Emirates Airlines confirmed it will not accept passengers traveling to Baghdad and Beirut via Dubai for the suspension period. Meanwhile, Flydubai continues its flights to Baghdad as scheduled, with confirmed passengers allowed to travel.

Flydubaiurged travelers to follow updates on its website regarding any changes. The airline also reiterated its close monitoring of the situation in coordination with relevant authorities.

Expert Analysis

Transport expert Basel Al-Khafaji attributed the decision to escalating regional tensions, particularly threats of Israeli strikes in Syria and Lebanon. He cautioned that Iraq, as the only remaining country in the region not yet directly targeted after Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran, may face similar risks. “The timing of any potential threats, however, remains uncertain,” Al-Khafaji stated.

He suggested that the UAE’s precautionary stance may prompt other Gulf countries, such as Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman, to adopt similar measures as a preventive strategy against potential threats.

Contrasting Conditions in Iraq and Lebanon

In Lebanon, the suspension was initially introduced during a period of active conflict, with hopes for resumption. However, “repeated Israeli violations” of Lebanese airspace led to its continued extension, a Lebanese Ministry of Transport source noted.

Contrastingly, Iraq’s airspace remains unaffected. Iraqi Ministry of Transport spokesperson Maitham Al-Safi assured that “Iraqi airspace is fully operational and has not experienced any issues.”

He highlighted that over 600 aircraft transit through Iraqi airspace daily, with 110-130 departures and arrivals recorded during the past month.

Al-Safi dismissed concerns about disruptions due to Emirates’ suspension, citing Flydubai’s uninterrupted operations and Iraqi Airways’ 14 weekly flights to the UAE, including the newly launched Baghdad-Sharjah route.

Flight Resumptions with Syria and Lebanon

Regarding flights to Syria, Al-Safi explained that resumption is contingent on obtaining necessary approvals and consultations with Syrian authorities. For Lebanon, one daily flight remains active, along with free repatriation flights for Iraqi nationals.

Government and Parliamentary Response

Aqil Al-Fatlawi, a member of Iraq’s parliamentary Transport and Communications Committee, criticized the Emirates Airlines decision, calling it inconsistent with International Air Transport Association (IATA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) agreements. He announced plans to file a formal protest with both organizations.

“While airlines have the right to make operational decisions, measures like these disrupt passenger movement and could have been handled more efficiently,” Al-Fatlawi told Shafaq News. He emphasized Iraqi Airways’ capability to maintain smooth passenger transport despite the suspension.

Challenges Facing Iraqi Airways

Iraqi Airways has long faced challenges due to a European Union ban originally imposed in 1991 after Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. Temporarily lifted in 2009, the ban was reinstated in 2015 over safety compliance issues.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has prioritized lifting the ban, emphasizing the importance of aligning with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and IATA safety standards.

On June 23, 2023, Al-Sudani warned of legal consequences for failing to meet these requirements and reiterated the government's commitment to restoring Iraq’s aviation sector to global standards.