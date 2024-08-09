Airlines suspend Middle East flights after Israeli assassinations

Shafaq News/ Fears of escalating Middle East conflict have led international airlines to suspend flights or avoid certain airspace.

Recent Israeli assassinations of Hezbollah's top military commander, Fouad Shukr, in Beirut and Hamas's political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran have heightened regional tensions, with Iran and Hezbollah vowing retaliation.

The UK has advised its airlines to avoid Lebanese airspace from August 8 to November 4 due to "potential risks from military activity."

Air Algerie, Air France, and KLM have suspended flights to and from Lebanon, while Royal Jordanian resumed flights to Beirut on August 8 after a suspension since July 29.

The companies that suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv are Air India, KLM, Delta Air Lines, EasyJet, Italian Airlines (ITA), Ryanair, and United Airlines.

Furthermore, Lufthansa Airlines Group has extended its avoidance of Iranian and Iraqi airspace and will suspend flights to and from Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman, and Erbil until August 13.

SwissAir, part of the Lufthansa Group, has also extended its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv, avoiding airspace over Israel, Iran, and Iraq, while Singapore Airlines has stopped flying over Iranian airspace, using alternative routes.