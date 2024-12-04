Former Sephardic Chief Rabbi opposes draft of religious Jews into Israeli army

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef reiterated his opposition to the conscription of religious Jews into the Israeli army, emphasizing that they came to Israel to study the Torah, not to become secular.

Yosef addressed yeshiva students, saying, "If you receive a draft order, tear it up. Do you have a toilet at home? Throw it in the toilet and flush," according to Israel 24, adding, "Do not be afraid. If they do not allow us to study the Torah, we will travel abroad. This is a very difficult time for the world of yeshivas. You must be strong and not go to the army."

The Sephardic Jews trace their origins to the Jews of Iberia (Spain and Portugal) who were expelled in the 15th century and dispersed across North Africa, Asia Minor, and the Levant.

Approximately two weeks ago, Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced that he would permit the gradual issuance of 7,000 draft orders to religious Jews. Despite a Supreme Court ruling in June mandating conscription for all Israelis, Haredi Jews (ultra-Orthodox) oppose military service.

Coalition parties in the government are pushing for legislation that would exempt around 60,000 religious Jews annually from military service, a move opposed by the opposition, which labels it the "evasion law."

The Israeli army is currently facing a shortage of personnel and daily casualties in the ongoing war in Gaza, supported by the United States, since October 7, 2023. The war has resulted in over 150,000 Palestinian casualties, including women and children, and more than 11,000 missing persons.