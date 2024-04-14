Following Iran's attack on Israel, Khamenei: the wicked entity will be punished

Shafaq News / Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei commented on Iran's attack on Israel late Saturday evening, stating that the "wicked Zionist entity" will be punished.

Khamenei accompanied his statement with a video excerpt from a previous speech in which he said: "When the Zionist entity attacks Iran's consulate in Syria, it is tantamount to an attack on our territories. The wicked entity has made a mistake and must be punished, and it will face consequences for that."

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has held the most influential leadership position in the country since 1989. He serves as the commander-in-chief and head of state, overseeing the morality police, national police, and administration of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC.)

IRGC Aerospace Force declared a retaliatory operation named "Truthful Promise," targeting Israeli positions in what they term "occupied Palestine." marking Tehran's first direct assault on Israel.

The IRGC's statement cited the operation as a response to perceived provocations by Israel, including the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

The IRGC's Aerospace Force said the "Truthful Promise" was launched to "punish the criminal Zionist regime."

Sirens blared across Israel as residents reported hearing distant explosions, likely stemming from aerial interceptions of explosive drones.

Some of the ballistic missiles from Iran targeted the "Nevatim" Air Base in the al-Naqab desert, according to reports from the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Sunday.

IRNA noted that Israeli attacking jets had taken off from "Nevatim" to conduct the assault on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

Earlier statements from Iranian officials alleged that F-35 fighter jets were used in the attack, launching six missiles at the consular section of the Iranian embassy.

The Israeli military reported that the Iranian barrage, consisting of over 200 drones and missiles, caused minor damage to a single military facility.

Israel initially issued alerts to residents to prepare for shelter but later revised this stance, indicating that the immediate threat had subsided. Nonetheless, Israeli officials vowed a "significant response" to the attack, as tensions remain high in the region.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israel's military spokesperson, revealed that Iran had launched numerous ground-to-ground missiles, most of which were intercepted outside Israeli borders. The successful interception, including cruise missiles, was described as a "strategic achievement."

"25 of the 30 cruise missiles were shot down by Israel." He added.