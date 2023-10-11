Khamenei warns of "altered reality" in Israel

Shafaq News / Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei asserted that "the Zionist entity" was no longer the same following the events of last Saturday, while the White House expressed apprehension about potential strikes by Hezbollah against Israel.

Ayatollah Khamenei, in a statement on the platform "X," declared, "The Zionist entity is no longer what it used to be after the events of October 7th." The remark came amid escalating tensions in the region, indicating a shift in the power dynamics after recent incidents.

In a related context, the White House voiced its concerns, stating, "We are worried about Hezbollah's strikes against Israel." Despite the rising tensions, the White House emphasized that there were no current indications of deliberate attempts by other parties to escalate the conflict further.