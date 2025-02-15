Ex-Sednaya inmates launch justice association

Shafaq News/ Former inmates of Syria’s notorious Sednaya Prison launched the Association of Syrian Revolution Detainees.

The group was unveiled at an event in Damascus attended by survivors, relatives of the missing, and former detainees. Hussein Nader, a founding member and former Sednaya prisoner, told Anadolu Agency that “the association aims to document torture and mistreatment, seek justice for victims, and promote solidarity among survivors and families.”

Sednaya Prison, long synonymous with brutal repression under Bashar al-Assad’s rule, was the subject of Amnesty International’s 2017 report Human Slaughterhouse, which alleged thousands were executed in underground hangings.

The association’s formation follows sweeping political changes in Syria, where opposition forces took control of Damascus on December 8, forcing former President Bashar al-Assad to flee after more than 13 years of war, ending his family's decades-long rule. A transitional government later dissolved security agencies linked to the former regime and appointed Ahmed Al-Sharaa as transitional president on Jan. 29.