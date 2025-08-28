EU Troika moves to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran

Shafaq News – Tehran / Brussels (Updated at 13:04)

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—collectively known as the European "Troika"—informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday of their decision to activate the “snapback” mechanism to reimpose all United Nations sanctions on Iran.

US media reports, citing a source familiar with the Geneva talks between European and Iranian diplomats, said that “the Iranians did not present any concrete results, paving the way for the reimposition of sanctions.”

Axios quoted a European diplomat as saying that triggering the mechanism “does not mean the end of the diplomatic process.” He added that the three European countries would remain open to engagement with Tehran for several weeks before the sanctions formally take effect.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned it would scale back its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if European states proceed with reviving international sanctions against Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran rejects any extension of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 or delays in activating the snapback mechanism. He added that Tehran will consult with its allies to assess the potential consequences of such a move.