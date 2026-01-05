Cuba reports 32 nationals killed in US Caracas operation

Cuba reports 32 nationals killed in US Caracas operation
2026-01-05T10:45:40+00:00

Caracas

Cuba confirmed on Monday the deaths of 32 of its citizens during the United States military operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

In a statement, the Cuban government said the 32 individuals had been serving on missions representing the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, at the request of Venezuelan authorities. Cuba has also declared two days of national mourning.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, urged cooperation with the United States, stressing that the region and its peoples deserve peace and dialogue instead of conflict, and outlining a plan for joint development within international law.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro rejected the threats and accusations made by Trump, who labeled him a “drug dealer.” In a post on X, Petro wrote, “My name does not appear in any judicial files related to drug trafficking. Stop slandering me, Mr. Trump.”

Other countries have also condemned the US operation in Caracas, with Spain, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Uruguay issuing a joint statement saying it violated international law.

