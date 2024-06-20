Coalition tensions rise as Likud accuses Ben-Gvir of leaking state secrets

Shafaq News / Tensions within Israel's ruling coalition have escalated after the Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of leaking state secrets.

The accusations follow reports suggesting Netanyahu briefed Ben-Gvir on "sensitive security matters" in exchange for his support on a key piece of legislation, according to the Times of Israel.

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu proposed including the far-right minister in a limited ministerial group that receives security briefings in return for his backing of a controversial bill regulating the appointment of municipal rabbis. The bill ultimately failed to pass in the Knesset.

Ben-Gvir has repeatedly demanded inclusion in the war cabinet, which was recently dissolved, expressing his desire to be "among those leading the decision-making process during wartime."

Netanyahu is widely known to distrust the far-right minister and has been reluctant to involve him in such decisions. Likud issued a statement saying reports of an offer were "filled with inaccuracies," adding, "Netanyahu only informed Minister Ben-Gvir that anyone wishing to be part of a limited security consultation team must prove they do not leak state secrets or private discussions."

Ben-Gvir has faced multiple accusations of leaking sensitive information to the press from closed-door meetings. Israeli security officials have voiced concerns about escalating tensions in East Jerusalem and the West Bank during the Holy month of Ramadan, echoing similar fears from US officials.

In response to the Likud statement, Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party announced its support for a bill requiring cabinet members to undergo "lie detector tests," urging Netanyahu to back the proposal, which would apply to "those with pacemakers" as well.

Former war cabinet member and National Unity party leader Benny Gantz criticized Netanyahu, stating that "a person who believes there is a minister leaking state secrets should not grant that minister control over the Israeli police and a cabinet seat."

Ben-Gvir, a member of the security cabinet but not the war cabinet, expressed frustration during the war over being excluded from decision-making.

Netanyahu dissolved the war cabinet this week, a body formed on October 11 to manage military campaigns against Hamas and Hezbollah, following Gantz's recent departure from the coalition.

Regarding his demand for a seat in the war cabinet, Ben-Gvir told reporters last week, "I do not speak to the Prime Minister in a threatening language, but I guess he will understand my words," adding, "I demand it all the time."

Since joining the government, Ben-Gvir has a record of alleged leaks. In March, the National Security Council decided to stop sending representatives to his weekly security briefings due to "blatant" breaches of secrecy protocols and unprofessional behavior.

According to Haaretz, the council ceased participation after Ben-Gvir and other members of the Ministry of National Security attended briefings with their cell phones, violating regulations due to the sensitive nature of the discussions. Ben-Gvir allegedly requested Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to declare war on Lebanon after Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets at northern Israel.

Haaretz also reported that a member of Ben-Gvir's office filmed a senior Shin Bet official during a meeting, potentially committing a crime. Officials were concerned that unrestricted cell phone access could lead to sensitive information being leaked to the public.

Conversely, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Ben-Gvir himself refused the National Security Council's participation in future security briefings after a heated confrontation with a council representative.

Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai told Channel 12 last month that his working relationship with Ben-Gvir "is not simple," following an incident where the minister allegedly leaked a private conversation to embarrass him.

In April 2023, a transcript of a phone call between Ben-Gvir and Shabtai was leaked, in which Shabtai stated that part of the "nature and mentality of Arab Israelis is to kill each other," amid a rising crime wave.

Ben-Gvir has clashed with Netanyahu on several issues during the war, including encouraging Palestinian emigration, resettling Gaza residents, and a potential deal with Hamas.

Earlier this month, Ben-Gvir threatened to topple the government if a newly proposed ceasefire and detainee release deal were approved, accusing Netanyahu of hiding the details.

His party later announced it reserves the right not to vote with the coalition in the Knesset until Netanyahu discloses the deal's specifics.