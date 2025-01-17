Netanyahu confirms hostage agreement with Hamas amid international ceasefire efforts

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced, on Friday, that an agreement has been reached concerning the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, following intensive negotiations mediated by international stakeholders.

In an official statement, Netanyahu's office confirmed, “The negotiation team informed the Prime Minister that an agreement on a hostage release deal has been reached.” Subsequently, Netanyahu convened a meeting of the political and security cabinet to discuss the terms and next steps. Families of the abductees were immediately notified of the agreement.

Netanyahu expressed gratitude to the negotiation team and their collaborators, reiterating Israel’s commitment to its war objectives. “We remain dedicated to the return of all our abductees, both alive and deceased,” he emphasized.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the Israeli delegation involved in the negotiations has left Qatar and is en route back to Israel. The talks, facilitated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, resulted in a preliminary ceasefire agreement set to commence soon.

Under Israeli law, any release of Palestinian prisoners requires cabinet approval, followed by a 24-hour public appeal period. If the agreement garners sufficient cabinet support, the hostage release and ceasefire will commence, albeit with minor adjustments to the timeline. According to a Netanyahu aide, this timeline adjustment has pushed the implementation of the ceasefire and hostage release from noon Sunday to Monday.

Despite some anticipated opposition from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and their party ministers, Netanyahu is expected to secure the necessary majority in both cabinet votes.

As part of the agreement, Israeli and Hamas officials reportedly discussed the release of several high-profile prisoners, a point of contention that delayed the process.

On Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced that mediation efforts had succeeded, reaching a comprehensive ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement. The ceasefire, set to take effect on January 19, includes provisions for substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The agreement outlines a multi-phase process:

Phase One (42 days): A ceasefire, Israeli troop withdrawal, exchange of prisoners, return of remains, and delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Hamas is set to release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for multiple Palestinian prisoners.