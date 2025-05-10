Can they make a deal? US-China talks begin

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the United States and China commenced high-level trade talks in Geneva to defuse a trade war that has disrupted global supply chains and strained bilateral relations.

In talks facilitated by Swiss mediation, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson met with a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, following weeks of mounting economic pressure.

“The fact that they’re talking is progress in itself,” Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin told reporters. “If a roadmap emerges, it could defuse tensions.”

Last month, President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Chinese imports to a combined 145%, prompting a 125% retaliatory move from Beijing. Trump later proposed an 80% rate as a possible alternative, stating on Truth Social that the final decision would be “left to Bessent.”

What to Expect

Washington is pushing to reduce its trade deficit, curb Chinese state subsidies, and enforce unmet terms from the 2020 Phase One agreement, while Beijing seeks tariff relief and clearer US demands, while rejecting unilateral conditions.

“Simultaneous tariff cuts would be the most meaningful outcome,” observed Sun Yun, Director of the China Program at the Stimson Center. “Symbolic gestures won’t resolve systemic issues.”

The Chinese delegation is also expected to meet World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during the visit.