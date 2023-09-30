Calm returns to Iranian prison amidst protests over death sentence

Shafaq News/ Turbulence rocked a prison in southwestern Iran as reports emerged of prisoners protesting a death sentence, resulting in a swift response by prison officials. The incident occurred in Ramhormoz prison in Khuzestan province, leading to heightened tensions within the facility.
According to the official Iranian news agency, the unrest was triggered when several prisoners clashed, setting fires in protest against the death sentence issued against a fellow inmate. The situation escalated further with the sound of gunfire reverberating within the prison.
Quoting the government prison administration, the agency stated, "The situation became turbulent in the prison for a short period after several prisoners sparked clashes, but calm returned immediately following the presence of officials from the prison, and (conditions in) the facility returned to normal."