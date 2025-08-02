Trump rattled by Medvedev remarks

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump has come under criticism after ordering the repositioning of two nuclear submarines in response to remarks by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, CNN reported.

The move followed Medvedev’s social media post warning that Trump’s ultimatum for a peace deal in Ukraine could push the US into direct conflict with Russia. He referenced the Soviet-era “Dead Hand” system, designed to launch nuclear missiles automatically in the event of a strike on Russia.

Though Medvedev no longer holds formal power, Trump responded publicly, framing the statement as a serious threat. His reaction drew scrutiny from officials and analysts who view Medvedev as a politically irrelevant figure lacking decision-making authority.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed the warning, noting that Medvedev does not represent current Russian policy. However, CNN highlighted concerns among US officials that Trump’s response unnecessarily heightened tensions with Moscow.

Critics argue that engaging with such provocations could undermine diplomatic stability and embolden fringe voices in international discourse.

