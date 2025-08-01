Trump moves nuclear subs after Medvedev's threats

Shafaq News – Washington

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump ordered two nuclear submarines to reposition “in the appropriate regions” in response to what he described as “foolish and inflammatory” statements by Russia’s Deputy Security Council Chairman, Dmitry Medvedev.

Trump did not disclose the submarines’ destinations or any specific red lines.

Earlier, Medvedev posted on Telegram, referring to Russia’s rumored Dead Hand nuclear system, an automated strategic deterrent designed to launch a retaliatory nuclear strike even if the country's top leadership is incapacitated.

His remark followed Trump's dismissal of the economies of both Russia and India as “dead,” adding, “They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.”