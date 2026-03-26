CENTCOM: US strikes 10K+ targets since February 28

CENTCOM: US strikes 10K+ targets since February 28
2026-03-26T14:35:54+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US forces have struck more than 10,000 Iranian targets since the start of Operation Epic Fury, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday.

In a statement, CENTCOM noted that US forces “continue to eliminate threats presented by the Iranian regime.”

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