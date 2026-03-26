CENTCOM: US strikes 10K+ targets since February 28
2026-03-26T14:35:54+00:00
Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran
US forces have struck more than 10,000 Iranian targets since the start of Operation Epic Fury, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday.
In a statement, CENTCOM noted that US forces “continue to eliminate threats presented by the Iranian regime.”
U.S. forces continue to eliminate threats presented by the Iranian regime, striking over 10,000 targets since the start of Operation Epic Fury. pic.twitter.com/6rTIWG9NBC— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 26, 2026