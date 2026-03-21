CENTCOM: 8,000 Iranian targets hit as combat capacity declines

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States has struck more than 8,000 Iranian military targets during the three-week conflict, US Central Command (CENTCOM) revealed on Saturday, citing a “steady decline” in Tehran’s combat capabilities.

Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of CENTCOM, said in a four-minute operational update video that the strikes included 130 Iranian vessels. “Their Navy is not sailing. Their tactical fighters are not flying, and they’ve lost the ability to launch missiles and drones at the high rates seen at the beginning of the conflict,” he added.

Update from CENTCOM Commander on Operation Epic Fury: pic.twitter.com/8yTLrVy4jk — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 21, 2026

He described airstrikes targeting underground missile sites and storage facilities along Iran’s southern coast as having “degraded” the country’s ability to disrupt commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, without providing details on how or when the waterway would be fully reopened.