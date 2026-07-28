CENTCOM: 18 vessels rerouted since renewed Iran maritime blockade

Shafaq News- Washington

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have rerouted 18 commercial vessels, disabled two, and inspected two others since the resumption of the maritime blockade on Iran, the military stated on Tuesday.

CENTCOM said more than 20 US vessels were operating across the Middle East in support of the blockade and related operations.

There are more than 20 U.S. Navy warships operating across the Middle East supporting military missions, including strict enforcement of America's 🇺🇸 steel wall blockade against Iran. As of July 28 CENTCOM has redirected 18 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2 to ensure… pic.twitter.com/oPVcdQ1Rmw — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 28, 2026

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump renewed his threat to strike Mount Pickaxe, a fortified facility deep underground near one of Iran's main nuclear sites, along with bridges and other civilian infrastructure in Iran, if no agreement is reached with Tehran, while saying negotiations between the two sides were making progress. Yesterday, He noted that he had paused attacks on Iran at the request of mediating countries to allow time for diplomacy.