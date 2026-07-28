CENTCOM: 18 vessels rerouted since renewed Iran maritime blockade

CENTCOM: 18 vessels rerouted since renewed Iran maritime blockade
2026-07-28T20:03:47+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have rerouted 18 commercial vessels, disabled two, and inspected two others since the resumption of the maritime blockade on Iran, the military stated on Tuesday.

CENTCOM said more than 20 US vessels were operating across the Middle East in support of the blockade and related operations.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump renewed his threat to strike Mount Pickaxe, a fortified facility deep underground near one of Iran's main nuclear sites, along with bridges and other civilian infrastructure in Iran, if no agreement is reached with Tehran, while saying negotiations between the two sides were making progress. Yesterday, He noted that he had paused attacks on Iran at the request of mediating countries to allow time for diplomacy.

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