Beijing pushes for global AI governance

Shafaq News – Shanghai

On Saturday, China’s Premier Li Qiang proposed creating a global organization for artificial intelligence cooperation, urging nations to coordinate efforts on development and safety.

Speaking at the opening of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, Li described AI as a new engine for growth but warned that global governance remains fragmented. He called for stronger international coordination to establish a broadly accepted global framework for AI.

The three-day event gathers tech leaders and policymakers amid growing tech rivalry between China and the United States, with AI emerging as a key battleground.

“At present, global AI governance is fragmented,” Li said. “There are significant differences between countries, particularly in regulatory concepts and institutional rules.”

“We must accelerate efforts to build a global AI governance framework that reflects broad consensus,” he added.

The United States has imposed export restrictions on advanced technology to China, including high-end AI chips from companies like Nvidia, citing national security concerns over possible military applications.

Despite those restrictions, China continues to make advances in AI, drawing increased scrutiny from US officials.

While Li did not name the United States, he warned that AI could become an “exclusive tool” controlled by a few countries and corporations. He also highlighted supply shortages in AI chips and restrictions on talent exchange as major challenges.

Li stressed that China is willing to share its AI development experience and products with other nations, particularly those in the Global South.