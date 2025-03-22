Beijing’s Kemao Market: A hub for used electronics trade

Shafaq News/ A visit by Shafaq News to Beijing’s Kemao Market, one of the city’s largest centers for second-hand electronics and mobile phones, revealed a bustling trade environment where retailers and consumers negotiate prices that traders describe as “competitive” compared to new devices.

The market, which attracts millions of traders, tourists, and tech enthusiasts, hosts hundreds of stores selling used and refurbished electronics, with traders highlighting the appeal of lower costs for buyers looking for budget-friendly alternatives.

Importers and sellers noted that demand is particularly high for certain smartphone models, as customers seek devices at prices they consider more affordable than official retail rates.

Many shops also offer repair and diagnostic services, with buyers often checking device conditions before purchasing. Traders say this has contributed to the market’s role as a key point for wholesale and retail transactions in China’s second-hand electronics sector.