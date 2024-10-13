Taiwan spots Chinese carrier movement as Beijing signals battle readiness

Shafaq News/ Taiwan reported that a Chinese aircraft carrier group sailed south of the island on Sunday, while the Chinese military released a video declaring it was "prepared for battle,” amid concerns in Taipei that Beijing may conduct a new round of military drills.

China views Taiwan, a democratically governed territory, as part of its own and criticizes Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, labeling him a 'separatist.' The Chinese military regularly conducts operations around the island.

In a major speech on National Day, Lai stated last week that China does not have the right to represent Taiwan, though Taipei is prepared to work with Beijing to address challenges like climate change, striking a firm yet conciliatory tone that irritated China.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense stated that a Chinese aircraft carrier group, led by the carrier Liaoning, entered waters near the Bashi Channel, connecting the disputed South China Sea with the Pacific Ocean and separating Taiwan from the Philippines. The group is expected to enter the Western Pacific.

Taiwan’s armed forces are closely monitoring the developments and "exercising an appropriate vigilance and response,” the ministry added, without providing further details.

Taiwanese security sources had previously warned that Lai's speech might provoke China to conduct military drills following its latest exercises in May, which Beijing described as "punishment" in response to Lai’s inauguration speech that month.

Earlier today, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command posted a promotional video on its social media accounts, showcasing fighter jets conducting joint operations, mobile missile launchers being positioned, and amphibious assault vehicles, alongside a small map of Taiwanincluded in one of the Chinese characters.

China has not ruled out using force to take control of Taiwan.

The Chinese Ministry of Defense did not respond to calls outside working hours today, and China's Taiwan Affairs Officehas yet to comment on the matter.

A Taiwanese security official, speaking to Reuters anonymously due to the sensitivity of the issue, stated that “they were continuing to watch the situation around the island, as well as Chinese media comments about Lai's national day speech.”