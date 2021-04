Shafaq News/ A train carrying about 350 people has derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan.

The train, traveling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel Friday morning killing at least 36 and injuring dozens more.

Around 60 people have been safely evacuated.

In 2018, 18 people died and 175 were injured when a train derailed in northeastern Taiwan, in the island's worst rail disaster in more than three decades.