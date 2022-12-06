US to provide new Patriot missiles to Taiwan, US Media

Shafaq News/ The United States proposed selling Taiwan 100 of its most advanced Patriot air-defence missiles, radars, and support equipment in a deal valued at US$882 million (S$1.2 billion), according to a State Department notice revealed by Bloomberg News.

According to Bloomberg, the proposal was made under the provisions of a 2010 sale to the island. Therefore, it is classified as an enhancement to the earlier deal, with a potential total value of US$2.81 billion.

The new proposal calls for as many as 100 of Lockheed Martin Corp.'s hit-to-kill Patriot Pac-3 "Missile Segment Enhancement" missiles that are more advanced than earlier Patriots sent to Taiwan. The proposal also calls for M903 Launcher modification kits, missile round trainers, and software upgrades to accommodate the new missiles. Bloomberg said.

The move may raise tensions between the US and China amid the Biden administration's concerns that Beijing is becoming more "aggressive" toward the island.

The proposed sale will enhance Taiwan's Patriot missile system "to improve its missile defense capability, defend its territorial integrity, and deter threats for regional stability," the department said in the notice.

The US state department said that the estimated 2010 value would remain US$2.81 billion. The Patriot MSE is a "small, highly agile, kinetic kill interceptor for defense against tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and air-breathing threats" and "represents the next generation in hit-to-kill interceptors and provides expanded battlespace against evolving threats."