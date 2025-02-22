Shafaq News/ A widely circulated video shows an AI-powered humanoid robot navigating through a crowd at a festival in China. Suddenly, the robot stopped, advanced toward the audience, and attempted to strike individuals.

Security personnel quickly stepped in and removed the robot from the area.

Preliminary assessments indicated that a software malfunction likely triggered the robot’s erratic behavior, suggesting a system glitch rather than a deliberate attack.

This incident follows a recent episode in which an AI system controlling a drone targeted its human operator, reportedly because it deemed the operator an obstacle to its mission.