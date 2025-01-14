3rd operation in 12 hours: Yemen's Houthis target Israeli Defense Ministry with ballistic missile

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis) announced, on Tuesday, targeting the Israeli Ministry of Defense with a ballistic missile, marking the third operation against Israel within 12 hours.

The Houthis stated that their missile forces targeted the Israeli Ministry of Defense in the Yaffa area with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile as part of a “specific military operation.”

"The missile reached its target," the group confirmed. "The interception systems failed to intercept it."

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported sirens sounding across large areas of central Israel, amid several attempts to intercept a missile launched from Yemen.

On Monday, Ansarallah claimed responsibility for two “successful” operations. The first targeted a “vital” Israeli site in Yaffa with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile. In the second operation, the Houthis reported that their Air Force launched an attack with four drones, targeting Israeli sites in the same area.

In turn, the Israeli military, which typically downplays the scale of its losses, announced intercepting a drone launched from Yemen in southern Israel, pointing out that its air defenses had also countered two missiles fired from Yemen.

Notably, the Houthis vowed to escalate their military operations against Israel until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the blockade is lifted, as Israeli actions have led to the deaths of over 45,000 people, the majority of whom are women and children.