US Embassy halts consular services in Iraq amid “complex” situation

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

The US Embassy in Baghdad on Saturday suspended consular operations and ordered most personnel to work remotely, as hostilities intensified following direct military exchanges between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

In a security alert, the embassy advised American citizens to “exercise increased caution” and limit movement, noting reports of missiles, drones, or rockets in Iraqi airspace. It described the security environment as “complex” and subject to rapid change.

The mission confirmed that walk-in hours for American Citizen Services are currently suspended. However, the embassy in Baghdad and the Consulate General in Erbil remain open and are limiting activities to “critical operations.”

The US Department of State continues to maintain a Level 4 Travel Advisory for Iraq, urging citizens not to travel to the country “for any reason.” Americans currently in Iraq were advised to review personal security plans and consider options to shelter in place or depart if conditions worsen.

The alert followed coordinated US and Israeli strikes on sites inside Iran, which Washington described as action against “imminent threats from the Iranian regime.” Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Regional media also reported strikes on locations in Saudi Arabia and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.