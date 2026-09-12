Shafaq News- Maysan

Iraqi security forces found a rocket launch platform suspected of having been used in recent attacks on Saudi Arabia in southeastern Maysan province, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The platform was discovered during search operations in the area, which remain underway to determine the circumstances surrounding its use, the source said.

An Iraqi investigation had earlier traced Friday’s drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities to a site in Maysan, prompting Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to remove the commander of Maysan Operations Command and the province’s police chief.

Al-Zaidi also approved an Iranian request for a joint investigation into drone launch platforms found near the Iraq-Iran border. Meanwhile, a source told Shafaq News that Baghdad closed the Shalamcheh, Al-Sheeb and Mandali crossings as an “economic penalty” against Tehran, alleging that drone-related materials and equipment had entered Iraq from Iran and were later used by factions to attack Saudi Arabia.