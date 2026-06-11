Security forces capture ISIS operative north of Iraqi capital

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi forces arrested an ISIS security commander in Tarmiya, north of Baghdad, during an intelligence-led operation, Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) announced on Thursday.

The suspect operated within the group's so-called “Wilayat Al-Anbar” (Al-Anbar Province) and was involved in attacks targeting security personnel and civilians. He later moved to Baghdad and continued working with ISIS.

CTS did not disclose his identity or provide further details about the operation.

Although ISIS lost territorial control in Iraq in 2017, it remains active through scattered cells in the desert and rural areas, particularly in Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Al-Anbar. In mid-April, the Interior Ministry reported the dismantling of four ISIS-linked networks in 2026, warning of growing recruitment efforts through social media and online gaming platforms.

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