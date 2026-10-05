Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Monday that reports claiming large numbers of people classified as terrorists had been released from prisons in Erbil and Duhok and transferred toward Kirkuk remained unverified.

The claims, attributed to an unnamed politician in media and social media reports, were not based on any statement or position issued by Iraq’s relevant security authorities, the SMC clarified.

The SMC urged citizens to rely on official sources and called on media outlets and social media platforms to exercise accuracy and responsibility when circulating security information, citing the need to safeguard societal security, reassure the public, and avoid confusion.