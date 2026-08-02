PMF clears Iraq’s Nineveh outposts over US strike fears

Shafaq News- Nineveh

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq’s Nineveh province have begun evacuating their headquarters and redeploying personnel to alternative locations amid concerns over possible US strikes, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The directives also included reducing the number of personnel stationed at existing bases, with only one or two guards remaining at each building in an effort to limit potential casualties.

The PMF, a state security organization that includes several Iran-aligned armed factions, reported earlier this week that at least 20 of its personnel were killed and 32 others wounded following joint Saudi-US strikes targeting weapons depots and logistics sites belonging to the group in eastern Iraq.

Saudi Arabia has previously accused Iran-backed Iraqi groups of launching drone attacks targeting energy facilities inside the Kingdom. The factions denied the allegations, while Yemen’s Houthi Movement (Ansarallah) claimed responsibility for the drone strikes on Saudi oil facilities.