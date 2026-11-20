Shafaq News- Babil

Iraqi security officials announced on Friday that Al-Fadhiliya Bridge in Jurf Al-Nasr (Jurf Al-Sakhr), northern Babil province, will reopen to civilian vehicles on November 21, as authorities prepare to replace security units under a broader government plan to secure oil infrastructure and facilitate the return of displaced families.

At a joint press conference in Babil, Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, head of the Security Media Cell, said the bridge, leading toward Karbala province, would reopen at 6:00 a.m. local time, excluding cargo trucks. He confirmed that the Energy Police had begun securing the oil pipeline, while the replacement of security units and battalions would begin this week.

Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, PM Ali Al-Zaidi, said the newly established security headquarters, inaugurated on Friday morning, has Al-Zaidi's full backing and authority to oversee and coordinate all security formations. Describing the inauguration as a "historic moment," he outlined plans for service and development projects following the initial redeployment.

The developments follow a Thursday order by Al-Zaidi establishing a unified command over Iraqi Army, Federal Police, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) units. The restructuring came after government investigations into suspected oil smuggling and other violations in the area, with the findings referred to the judiciary.

Read more: Why Jurf Al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control