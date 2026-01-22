Iraq security sweep: Border inspections, arrests, killings

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 22.

- Judiciary to Prosecute ISIS Detainees (Baghdad)

The Supreme Judicial Council announced legal proceedings against ISIS suspects to be transferred from Syria to Iraq.

- Ration Flour Seized on Markets (Diyala)

Authorities reported the seizure of 280 tons of government ration flour illegally sold in local markets.

- Father Kills Son at Home (Baghdad)

A man shot his 24-year-old son, killing him inside their home in northern Baghdad and was arrested.

- Civilian Killed in Armed Attack (Baghdad)

Gunmen killed a civilian riding a tuk-tuk in Karrada before two suspects were detained.

- International Crime Suspects Arrested (Baghdad)

Iraqi authorities arrested several members of a transnational criminal gang wanted by Sweden.

- Man Arrested for Burning Mother’s House (Baghdad)

Police detained a suspect who deliberately set fire to his mother’s home and filmed the act.