Iraq security sweep: Border inspections, arrests, killings
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 22.
- Judiciary to Prosecute ISIS Detainees (Baghdad)
The Supreme Judicial Council announced legal proceedings against ISIS suspects to be transferred from Syria to Iraq.
- Ration Flour Seized on Markets (Diyala)
Authorities reported the seizure of 280 tons of government ration flour illegally sold in local markets.
- Father Kills Son at Home (Baghdad)
A man shot his 24-year-old son, killing him inside their home in northern Baghdad and was arrested.
- Civilian Killed in Armed Attack (Baghdad)
Gunmen killed a civilian riding a tuk-tuk in Karrada before two suspects were detained.
- International Crime Suspects Arrested (Baghdad)
Iraqi authorities arrested several members of a transnational criminal gang wanted by Sweden.
- Man Arrested for Burning Mother’s House (Baghdad)
Police detained a suspect who deliberately set fire to his mother’s home and filmed the act.