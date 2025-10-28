Iraq security roundup: Trafficking networks, child murders, and ISIS resurfacing

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on October 28, 2025.

- Human Trafficking Crackdown (Nationwide)

The Interior Ministry dismantled of more than 100 human trafficking and exploitation networks, including 96 sexual exploitation rings, 22 international smuggling groups, 17 child-selling networks, and 14 organ-harvesting rings, alongside the arrest of 154 people for sorcery and witchcraft. The ministry also revealed the capture of a major trafficker who smuggled over 1,000 people to Europe and the breakup of a “Devil Worshippers” network led by a 14-year-old who incited 30 suicides through online games.

- Parents Arrested for Child Murder (Baghdad)

Security forces detained a man and woman for torturing and killing their son after selling him for $250; the father was sentenced to death, and the mother remains in custody. In Arab Jbour, south of Baghdad, another woman was arrested for beating her seven-year-old child to death.

- ISIS Member Captured (Baghdad)

The National Security Service arrested an ISIS militant known as “Abu Mohammed,” who took part in attacks that killed 19 members of the army and Popular Mobilization Forces in al-Latifiya and Fallujah before fleeing to Syria. He was captured in Baghdad after returning under a false identity and referred to the judiciary.

- Soldier Killed, Tribal Clash in Maysan (Baghdad / Maysan)

A soldier from the 7th Division died after being struck by a speeding vehicle in Abu Ghraib, while a tribal dispute in al-Majar al-Kabir, south of Amarah, left two people dead and one wounded before security forces contained the clash.

- Family Dispute and Road Crash (Kirkuk)

A family brawl in Kirkuk’s Shorja district left four people injured, including a husband and his wife, after a knife fight broke out during an argument. Separately, a collision on the Kirkuk–Baiji road killed a mother and her child and injured five others, with police citing excessive speed as the cause.

- Traffic Collision (Dhi Qar)

Two people were killed, and one severely injured in a collision between two sedans on the main highway in al-Gharraf, north of al-Nasiriyah. Police said excessive speed caused the crash.

- Fatal Brawl (Maysan)

Police in Maysan arrested suspects involved in a fight in the al-Majar al-Kabir market that killed one man and injured three others following a family dispute.

- Hit-and-Run Arrest (Baghdad)

Karkh Police apprehended a motorcyclist who fatally struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

- Officer Electrocuted (Najaf)

Police in Najaf reported the death of Ahmed Jabar Abdul-Maamouri, an officer with the Organized Crime Directorate, who died from an electric shock.